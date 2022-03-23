Wiregrass Habitat not among those receiving Scott money

While 84 U.S. affiliates of Habitat for Humanity will receive some of the $436 million donated by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity in Dothan was not among them.

“While we are so grateful to MacKenzie Scott for her donation to the Habitat organization and (84) affiliates, we did not and will not receive any of that donation,” a statement from Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity’s Executive Director Donna Clemmons read.

Habitat for Humanity has more than 1,000 affiliates across the U.S., and in Alabama there are more than 20 different affiliates. Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa is the only Alabama affiliate set to receive money from the Scott donation. There are 36 affiliates in the South receiving money.

Chipola Habitat for Humanity in Marianna is among seven Florida affiliates designated to receive funds and is set to receive $1 million.

Habitat affiliates independently fundraise, and Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity has received calls and emails from donors and others about the Scott donation.

“We continue to be blessed by our local community and plan to work hard on raising funds to build as many houses as possible in our area,” Clemmons said in statement. “Ms. Scott has done a wonderful thing to help some Habitats and should be commended for her generosity.”

Of the $436 million donation, $25 million goes directly to Habitat for Humanity International, which plans to use that money over the next three to four years to further its advocacy for more affordable housing and increasing Black home ownership.

The remaining $411 million goes to 84 U.S. affiliates located around the country. A complete list of Habitat affiliates receiving money can be found at www.habitat.org/mackenzie-scott-gift-affiliates.

According to reports from the Associated Press, Scott doesn’t discuss her donations, which exceeded $8 billion in the past two years after her divorce from Jeff Bezos, the Amazon founder, who was then the richest person in the world. As part of the divorce settlement, Scott received 4% of Amazon’s shares.

There was no application process for affiliates.

Chipola Habitat Executive Director Carmen Smith said she is grateful for the gift and that it has intensified Habitat’s commitment to the community.

Smith said she hopes the donation inspires other donors and that the large amount shows the significant need there is for affordable housing in this country. Unlike many grants, the Scott gift is unrestricted, which Smith said gives the local affiliates the flexibility to put the money where it’s most needed.

“For decades our organization has worked hard for families in our community,” Smith said. “This support provides an opportunity to catapult our current plans while making provisions towards operational excellence for years to come.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.