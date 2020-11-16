Wiregrass healthcare providers, chronically-ill may get COVID-19 vaccine before Christmas

Healthcare providers and chronically ill patients in Alabama could begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as mid-December, a press release from the Alabama Department of Public Health stated Monday.

News of the vaccine’s anticipated distribution may seem like an early holiday gift for local nursing homes and hospitals in the regional healthcare hub, which have struggled to keep the virus at bay.

The ADPH’s website reported that Dale County, which has disproportionately struggled with deaths associated with COVID-19 out of Wiregrass counties – many of which have been attributed to two Ozark nursing homes, logged 54 COVID-related deaths as of Monday. One death was subtracted since the last report and has since been attributed to another county.

The other seven Wiregrass counties the Dothan Eagle has been tracking since the beginning of the pandemic – Houston, Pike, Covington, Barbour, Henry, Geneva, and Coffee – have had 97 confirmed deaths attributed to the virus and another 23 probable deaths.

U.S. Army Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, recently spoke with State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris about the rapid progress which will make it possible for an initial supply of vaccine products to be available in the state as soon as a vaccine is authorized.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}