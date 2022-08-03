Wiregrass Institute held to motivate teachers

Local students return to classrooms during the next week, and three local school systems came together Wednesday to motivate their teachers for the upcoming school year.

Dothan City Schools, Henry County Schools, and Houston County Schools brought their staffs to the Dothan Civic Center for 2022 Wiregrass Institute. Superintendents and guest speakers thanked educators for what they do and gave them a few words of encouragement as they head back to classrooms.

There were balloons, color-coordinated T-shirts, a selfie station, and even a few jokes.

Along with the three system superintendents, educators heard from Alabama State Schools Superintendent Eric Mackey, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, and HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology President Neil Lamb. The city and HudsonAlpha announced a partnership on Tuesday to create HudsonAlpha Wiregrass – a Dothan-based institute that will focus on agriculture research, educational outreach and economic development.

Part of the educational arm of HudsonAlpha Wiregrass will involve students helping conduct research on new peanut varieties along with summer programs and internships in ag-tech.

“Your students will actually be on the front lines of the process of what it means to use the power of genomics and informatics to develop new varieties and all the other conversations that go along with that,” Lamb said.

While a few local districts have students returning to classes this week, the first day for students at Dothan City Schools, Henry County Schools and Houston County Schools is Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Mackey said the Wednesday event is the first he has attended for the coming school year, and this will be the first school year since 2019 that every school will have in-person instruction on the first day – one of several references made to the challenges faced by schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Y’all know we went through some really tough times,” Mackey said. “There were times when we had schools that were open, (then) they were closed. We didn’t have enough cafeteria workers to keep schools going. We didn’t have enough bus drivers. We didn’t have enough teachers… We have to recognize it’s been a tough three or four years, and we finally appear to be at the end of this tunnel.”

Despite delays for a K-12 strategic plan brought on by the pandemic, Mackey said measures like the Alabama Literacy Act and now the Alabama Numeracy Act have created resources to improve student academic achievement in the state. Over the next six years, he said there will be more resources like reading and math coaches as well as auxiliary teachers for the state’s neediest schools.

“We’re investing in a way we’ve never invested before,” Mackey said.

Alabama has taken steps to help districts fill teaching vacancies and keep high-quality teachers, he said. Fewer teachers retired in the past year than in any year for the last eight years, Mackey said. But, he said, the state still has to do more to encourage young people to go into teaching.

“We’re in better shape this year than we’ve been in almost a decade in filling our classrooms with high-quality teachers,” Mackey said.

The event’s keynote speaker was educator Ron Clark, named Disney’s American Teacher of Year in 2000 and who has been recognized for his success with low-income students in both North Carolina and New York City. A best-selling author, Clark used proceeds from book sales to help start the Ron Clark Academy with co-founder Kim Beard. The academy is a private, nonprofit middle school in Atlanta with a sliding tuition scale based on family income. Educators come from all over the world to attend professional development at the academy.

But Clark said no school is perfect, not even his school.

“A lot of what we do is a choice,” Clark said. “When you look at your school, if you want to see the problems, you can see the problems; or, you can look around and say, ‘I’m just blessed to be here.’”