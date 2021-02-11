Wiregrass jobless claims still up from previous weeks

Alabama’s initial unemployment claims remained above 10,000 for the sixth week in a row, according to the latest figures from the Alabama Department of Labor.

There were 13,464 claims filed either online or by telephone for the week ending Feb. 6 with more than 7,000 of those believed to be related to COVID-19. Initial unemployment claims are those first filed following a job loss and do not reflect the total number of claims paid.

While statewide initial unemployment claims were up, the Wiregrass remained pretty much the same in the most recent report.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The eight counties in Southeast Alabama had a total of 840 initial unemployment claims filed for the week ending Feb. 6, which was up only slightly from the previous week ending Jan. 30.

For the week ending March 14, 2020 – which was before state health orders forced businesses to close due to COVID-19 – there were less than 2,000 initial claims filed in Alabama. Initial claims reached as high as 106,739 in early April.

The Wiregrass had only 117 initial claims filed as pandemic took hold in Alabama and reached a high of 5,134 the week ending April 4, 2020.