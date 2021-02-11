 Skip to main content
Wiregrass jobless claims still up from previous weeks
Wiregrass jobless claims still up from previous weeks

Wiregrass jobless claims still up for previous weeks

Signs from Personnel Resources advertising local jobs is shown in front of the business on Jan. 29, 2021.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

Alabama’s initial unemployment claims remained above 10,000 for the sixth week in a row, according to the latest figures from the Alabama Department of Labor.

There were 13,464 claims filed either online or by telephone for the week ending Feb. 6 with more than 7,000 of those believed to be related to COVID-19. Initial unemployment claims are those first filed following a job loss and do not reflect the total number of claims paid.

While statewide initial unemployment claims were up, the Wiregrass remained pretty much the same in the most recent report.

The eight counties in Southeast Alabama had a total of 840 initial unemployment claims filed for the week ending Feb. 6, which was up only slightly from the previous week ending Jan. 30.

For the week ending March 14, 2020 – which was before state health orders forced businesses to close due to COVID-19 – there were less than 2,000 initial claims filed in Alabama. Initial claims reached as high as 106,739 in early April.

The Wiregrass had only 117 initial claims filed as pandemic took hold in Alabama and reached a high of 5,134 the week ending April 4, 2020.

The number of initial claims filed in the Wiregrass dropped to less than 400 during the holiday season but climbed back up at the start of the year. Over the last few weeks, the number of claims stayed above 750.

Here is a breakdown of initial unemployment claims filed the week ending Feb. 6 for local counties with the increase or decrease from the previous week in parentheses: Barbour County, 97 (+5); Coffee County, 89 (-6); Covington County, 107 (-34); Dale County, 131 (+43); Geneva County, 77 (+28); Henry County, 41 (-3); Houston County, 250 (-3); Pike County, 48 (-26).

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

