Men from across the Wiregrass showed up to the Dothan Civic Center Friday morning to get their health checked free of charge at Southeast Health's 30th annual Men's Health Fair.

"We kind of brought the doctor to you," Gloria Biddings, health education coordinator at Southeast Health, said "People got the chance to meet a lot of staff that works at the hospital and talk to so many other people in the community that offer free services. It was great to see people come out and take advantage of this free stuff."

The event gave participants an opportunity to have their prostate specific antigen, testosterone levels, cholesterol, and glucose checked by a single blood draw. Attendees also had a chance to get a stroke assessment, vision test, height and weight check, and blood pressure check through a physical exam.

Biddings said the results from these screenings are mailed to the individual, and if something is off, they will be recommended to seek further medical treatment.

"The lab results will be sent to you at least ten days following this event," Biddings said. "If something comes out a little abnormal, we'll advise you to go see your own doctor or go to an emergency room. It doesn't need to be a Southeast Health emergency room; just somewhere where you can get taken care of. If you need help finding a doctor, we'll give you that information as well."

People both young and old turned out for the event. Biddings was glad to see the variety as it shows everyone should be taking their health seriously.

"We screened anybody that walked through the door today," Biddings said. "Although it's for men, a lot of them came with women, so we screened them as well. We wanted people to take advantage of these screenings and do what they have to do to keep themselves healthy. Our goal is to give people a jumpstart to becoming healthier."

Southeast Health decided to create this fair due to a stigma surrounding men not wanting to go to the doctor, and for people who may not be able to afford a visit to the doctor's office.

"Generally, men don't like going to the doctor," Biddings said. "Once we got together and saw the people that should be coming were not, we decided to start doing these free services and give people a baseline as to what is going on with their health."

Biddings hopes the event will continue on for another three decades.

"We had a lot of great things going on today," Biddings said. "This is just one of those feel-good things, and 30 years has been a long time. We hope people will continue to support it so we can keep it going for another 30."

Additional information about Southeast Health's services can be found at southeasthealth.org.