Wiregrass museum hosts Alabama arts education grant workshop

An upcoming workshop will provide information on grants intended to expand art programs in public schools.

The Wiregrass Museum of Art in Dothan will host a grant workshop session with the Alabama Arts Education Initiative on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the museum from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The workshop will explore opportunities for schools to enhance existing arts programs or initiate new arts programs through Alabama Arts Education Initiative Grants. Through a line item in the Education Trust Fund Budget for Arts Education, public schools may apply for up to $25,000 to support arts education and arts integration. This session will discuss guidelines, timelines, and specifics of the grant application process with Andy Meadows, education specialist with the Alabama State Department of Education.

Meadows will also introduce the artlook®Alabama system to attendees, a data collection portal for schools which includes a public-facing map and data dashboard which will allow stakeholders to search through the data.

“There are great opportunities available for educators and schools to find funding for their arts education and arts education projects, and we hope this workshop will help connect our area educators directly to those," Brook McGinnis, the museum's education director, said. "The arts are a crucial component of students’ comprehensive education experience, and we want to make every effort to ensure that those programs are fully resourced.”

Kaci Norman, arts in education program manager with the Alabama State Council on the Arts, will present opportunities for grants through the organization. Attendees will learn how to set up accounts within the online grants portals and can ask questions of workshop presenters.

The workshop is free, and attendees or anyone interested can contact McGinnis at brook@wiregrassmuseum.org.

The galleries at the Wiregrass Museum of Art are open to the public every Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. General admission is always free. The museum is located in downtown Dothan on Museum Avenue, next to the Dothan Civic Center.