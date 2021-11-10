Wiregrass Museum of Art awarded $50,000 for collections management

Dothan's Wiregrass Museum of Art will use a $50,000 grant to hire a full-time collections manager, a position that will help guide future of the museum's permanent collection.
The Wiregrass Museum of Art (WMA) announced the grant earlier this week. The museum received $50,000 from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) American Rescue Plan Grant Program. Overall, the IMLS awarded nearly $15.3 million in grants to institutions across 49 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico to support the role of museums and libraries in recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 390 projects were selected from 572 applications, and WMA is one of 10 Alabama institutions to receive a grant award.
"As pillars of our communities, libraries and museums bring people together by providing important programs, services and collections," IMLS Director Crosby Kemper said. "These institutions are trusted spaces where people can learn, explore and grow. IMLS is proud to support their initiatives through our grants as they educate and enhance their communities."
WMA will use the funding to hire a permanent, full-time registrar/collections manager, who will continue ongoing work with the museum’s collections, including a physical inventory of objects, cataloguing and digitization of object records. This work will also influence future collections management projects, item-by-item conservation surveys, as well as plans for long term growth.
With over 1,100 objects in its care, the museum’s permanent collection of approximately 700 works consists primarily of works on paper, including pieces by Robert Indiana, Josef Albers, Victor Vasarely and the largest public collection of Frank Stella prints in the state. Prominence is also given to the work of acclaimed Alabama artists, including Dale Kennington, John Kelly Fitzpatrick, Beverly Erdreich, Gary Chapman, Carolyn Sherer and Scott Stephens, among others.
“WMA uses its collections in the development of temporary exhibitions and as a foundation for our educational programs, including lesson plans for preK-12 educators," Dana-Marie Lemmer, WMA’s executive director and curator, said. "We’re looking forward to making our collection more accessible to the public through ongoing planning and management initiatives. This support from the Institute of Museum and Library Services will serve as a catalyst for the museum’s overall growth.”
More information about the museum’s collections and exhibitions can be found at https://www.wiregrassmuseum.org/.
WMA's galleries are open to the public every Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays,10 a.m. to 3 p.m. General admission is always free.