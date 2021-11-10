Wiregrass Museum of Art awarded $50,000 for collections management

Dothan's Wiregrass Museum of Art will use a $50,000 grant to hire a full-time collections manager, a position that will help guide future of the museum's permanent collection.

The Wiregrass Museum of Art (WMA) announced the grant earlier this week. The museum received $50,000 from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) American Rescue Plan Grant Program. Overall, the IMLS awarded nearly $15.3 million in grants to institutions across 49 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico to support the role of museums and libraries in recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 390 projects were selected from 572 applications, and WMA is one of 10 Alabama institutions to receive a grant award.

"As pillars of our communities, libraries and museums bring people together by providing important programs, services and collections," IMLS Director Crosby Kemper said. "These institutions are trusted spaces where people can learn, explore and grow. IMLS is proud to support their initiatives through our grants as they educate and enhance their communities."

