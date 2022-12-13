Wiregrass Museum of Art celebrates 35th anniversary with New Year's Eve Pajama Ball

The Wiregrass Museum of Art will ring in 2023 and celebrate its 35th anniversary at a new event, Pajama Ball, on Saturday, Dec. 31.

Pajama Ball, a New Year’s Eve Party, is a ticketed event designed to provide area residents and visitors with a unique, elevated, and art-filled experience to close one year and celebrate the next. Proceeds will support the Wiregrass Museum of Art (WMA) mission and annual arts programming, including exhibitions, programs, outreach, and community-centered events.

“The Pajama Ball is one of several community-centered events we’ve created to mark the museum’s 35th anniversary, including The Pumpkin Patch, a family art festival this past October and the upcoming Art in Bloom programs and events in February," Dana-Marie Lemmer, WMA’s executive director and curator, said in a news release. "Pajama Ball celebrates our excitement for the future and will gather people around art at a very unique, fun party inside the museum. If you’re looking to do something different and exciting for New Year’s Eve, come enjoy the evening at WMA.”

The museum’s galleries will be open from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. with distinct spaces for enjoying a slumber party-like atmosphere throughout the evening. Ticket holders can enjoy a DJ-led dance party, the ultimate junk food buffet, and tucked-away corners for board games, a movie marathon, and artmaking.

And, in celebration of the museum’s 35th anniversary, each ticket holder can enjoy great photo ops to mark New Year’s Eve in style, along with a customized sleep mask for a takeaway party favor. Attendees are encouraged to be creative and expressive with elevated loungewear, robes, caftans, sequins, silk, or cocktail attire with the Pajama Ball theme.

Pajama Ball is also the last opportunity to see exhibitions closing at the end of the year, including "entwined," an exhibition of work by Pinky/MM Bass and Carolyn DeMeritt, and "seam/seem," works from Heather Baumbach. Additional exhibitions on view include Mary Ann Sampson's "Puppets and Poetry" and "Make Others See: Selected Works from WMA’s Teaching Artists" as well as selections from the museum's permanent collection.

General admission tickets for the Pajama Ball are $25 for members, and $35 for non-members. A $100 VIP option is also available with exclusive seating by the dance floor, table service for specialty cocktails, and a toast to the New Year with a complimentary glass of champagne.

Attendees must be 21 and older to purchase a ticket and attend the event. Tickets are available at wiregrassmuseum.org/events/pajama-ball/ or by phone at 334-794-3871.

WMA's galleries are open to the public every Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. General admission is always free. The museum is located in downtown Dothan at 126 Museum Ave. next to the Dothan Civic Center. Visit wiregrassmuseum.org for more information.