Wiregrass Museum of Art launches community advisory committee

In an effort to deepen its understanding of local needs, the Wiregrass Museum of Art is looking for individuals to serve on a community advisory committee.

The museum in downtown Dothan is accepting applications for the committee, which will consist of 12 people who are intended to represent Dothan and the entire Wiregrass, according to a news release from the museum.

One of the aims is to strengthen the museum's commitment to inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility, according to the news release. The advisory committee will assist the museum in becoming more responsive to the unique needs of the region.

“Prioritizing diversity ensures that everyone is represented, and we need input from local residents,” said Mike Owen, president of the Wiregrass Museum of Art Board of Trustees.

Members of the new committee, expected to meet quarterly starting in July, will provide feedback on current and ongoing museum initiatives, become ambassadors for the museum’s mission, and share their perspectives on issues and concerns within the Wiregrass region.