Wiregrass Museum of Art launches community advisory committee

In an effort to deepen its understanding of local needs, the Wiregrass Museum of Art is looking for individuals to serve on a community advisory committee.
The museum in downtown Dothan is accepting applications for the committee, which will consist of 12 people who are intended to represent Dothan and the entire Wiregrass, according to a news release from the museum.
One of the aims is to strengthen the museum's commitment to inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility, according to the news release. The advisory committee will assist the museum in becoming more responsive to the unique needs of the region.
“Prioritizing diversity ensures that everyone is represented, and we need input from local residents,” said Mike Owen, president of the Wiregrass Museum of Art Board of Trustees.
Members of the new committee, expected to meet quarterly starting in July, will provide feedback on current and ongoing museum initiatives, become ambassadors for the museum’s mission, and share their perspectives on issues and concerns within the Wiregrass region.
“This committee will bring intentionality and accessibility, opening an avenue for the community to share how they feel the museum fits into their lives, and to communicate what they want to see in the future," said Collins Trott, vice president of the museum's Board of Trustees and chair of its long range planning committee. "This committee will help guide the museum with their ideas so that we continue to move forward and provide the community with a place everyone can feel welcome and encouraged.”
The formation of the committee, along with ongoing staff and board professional development, has been made possible through an administrative grant award from the Alabama State Council on the Arts.
Applications will be accepted through May 31, and the first meeting of the community advisory committee will be held on July 6, 6-7 p.m.
Applications are available online at https://www.wiregrassmuseum.org/community-advisory-committee/ under the Support tab, and are also available in person at the museum’s front desk. The museum, located next to the Dothan Civic Center, is open to the public every Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.