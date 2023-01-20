Wiregrass Museum of Art presenting Art in Bloom in early February

The Wiregrass Museum of Art (WMA) is presenting Art in Bloom, a new program celebrating creativity during the museum’s 35th anniversary through innovative arrangements of floral and objects design.

These arrangements will be made by area creatives are inspired by and will accompany works of art on view from the museum’s Permanent Collection from Feb. 2-4. Additional programs that week include a floristry workshop with Holly Carlisle, and floral design-inspired art activities at WMA’s free First Saturday Family Day program.

With an open and free application process, WMA has invited up to 12 area individuals, groups, or organizations to create floral and/or object-based arrangements inspired by the museum’s permanent collection. Limited spots are still available for participation and those interested can access the application online or call the museum at 334-794-3871. Participation in Art in Bloom is available on a first-come reservation basis, and all participants must agree to attend an information session and to abide by WMA’s guidelines.

Art in Bloom will open with an evening reception on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m., and will be open to the public through Saturday, Feb. 4, during normal operating hours. Tickets to the event are $25, and include light hors d’oeuvres, a first look at floral arrangements, and an opportunity to meet the participating individuals or groups who designed each floral or object display. Proceeds from the event will support WMA’s annual arts programming.

Art in Bloom also includes the opportunity for Wiregrass residents to learn directly from floral designer Carlisle, who is based in Birmingham, during a workshop on Friday, Feb. 3. Participants can create a one-of-a-kind seasonal botanical arrangement with the floristry expert and visual artist exploring the “The Birmingham Style”.

This unique approach to floristry is characterized by the juxtaposition of traditional Japanese and British flower arranging philosophies and techniques. In the workshop, Carlisle will guide participants through a process using seasonal materials, both foraged and grown by Alabama flower farmers. The workshop is from 12:30 p.m.—3:30 p.m. Registration is $50 for members, and $60 for non-members, and is available by phone at 334-794-3871 or online at wiregrassmuseum.org.

Art in Bloom also extends into one of WMA’s longest-running programs, First Saturday Family Day, with floral design inspired art activities in the museum’s studio on Feb. 4. The program is a free, come-and-go art making workshop from 10:30 a.m.—2:30 p.m., and requires no registration.

First Saturday Family Day invites children, families, and visitors of all ages to WMA as a safe, welcoming place to gather and have meaningful art experiences together.

For more information about any of the Art in Bloom programs, or WMA’s annual arts programming, call 334-794-3871 or visit wiregrassmuseum.org.

WMA’s galleries are open to the public every Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. General admission is free.