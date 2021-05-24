Wiregrass Museum of Art receives $25K grant from Henry Luce Foundation

The Wiregrass Museum of Art (WMA) announced it has received a $25,000 fgrant rom the Henry Luce Foundation to support three collections-based exhibitions in 2021.

A leader in art funding since 1982, the Luce Foundation's American Art Program supports innovative museum projects nationwide that advance the role of visual arts of the United States in an open and equitable society, and the potential of museums to serve as forums for art-centered conversations that celebrate creativity, explore difference, and seek common ground. The Foundation aims to empower museums and arts organizations to reconsider accepted histories, foreground the voices and experiences of underrepresented artists and cultures, and welcome diverse collaborators and communities into dialogue.

WMA was awarded a responsive grant within the American Art Program, a category of funding designated for museums to encourage and facilitate both internal and outward-facing projects based in permanent collections. The grant will support the presentation of three exhibitions, from July through December, which will connect the museum’s regional audience more closely to the art and artists of our time, and their works contained in WMA’s permanent collection.