Wiregrass Museum of Art receives awards

The Wiregrass Museum of Art recently received state and regional awards for two projects.

The American Institute of Architects Alabama Conference on Architecture awarded honorable mention to Bradley & Schmidt Architecture for “Semiotic Compass,” a sculpture commissioned by the Wiregrass Museum of Art (WMA) and supported by the Alabama State Council on the Arts and the Alabama Bicentennial Commission.

A second project, House Party for Art, received a gold medal from the Southeastern Museums Conference’s technology competition. The virtual art, music and tech festival was streamed online in 2020 and was an adaptation of the museum’s annual Yard Party for Art summer event that was canceled due to COVID-19.

Located in the museum’s garden, “Semiotic Compass,” was designed by architect Jason Schmidt and designer Mike Riddle of Push Crank Press and inspired by concepts of storytelling and a sense of geographic belonging.

“We congratulate Bradley & Schmidt Architecture on their well-deserved recognition for ‘Semiotic Compass,’ a visitor favorite at WMA and an example of how public art and museums can shape city environments thoughtfully to be welcoming, inviting places,” WMA’s Executive Director and Curator Dana-Marie Lemmer said.