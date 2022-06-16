Wiregrass Museum offers limited collection of work by Alabama artists

The Wiregrass Museum of Art doesn’t normally sell art work, but the museum wanted to do its part to support Alabama artists, especially with so many artists struggling since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, the museum chose to support a program called CARE Packages created by Alabama Visual Arts Network President Paul Barrett. CARE Packages are collections of commissioned artwork by Alabama artists.

The goal is to provide both creative and financial support to artists, said Melissa Rea, the museum’s director of advancement.

“That has definitely been an area that’s become more crucially needed over the past two years,” Rea said. “For our region, I would say that we also wanted to be able to offer it to our audience because it gives people a chance to collect art, and it does it in a way that exposes them to many Alabama artists.”

Twelve artists were asked to create 10 editions of a piece of original artwork. Those pieces become part of a collection that is then sold. Because the pieces were commissioned, the artist received their money on the front end rather than waiting for a piece to sell or trying to sell artwork on their own.

The collections represent artists from diverse backgrounds from around the state as well as work in different media from photography to sculpture, printmaking, and paintings. The Wiregrass Museum’s CARE Package collections include relief print photolithography, folk art created from painted mixed media, and zinc etching and alcohol ink prints.

“We know that there are many people who are interested in collecting art but maybe don’t know where to start or don’t know what they’re interested in yet,” Rea said. “This is a good chance to really explore what Alabama artists are creating right now.”

It’s a limited opportunity as there are only 10 sets being sold. A set of 12 pieces of art costs $1,800. Individuals can go in together to purchase a set and then divide the art pieces in the collection, Rea said.

Artists whose works are included in the Wiregrass Museum of Art’s CARE Packages include: John Demotte, Sarah Ellis, Jenny Fine, Winfred Hawkins, Betty Sue Matthews, Helga Mendoza, Robin Metz, Andrew McCall, John Oles, Tres Taylor, Chris Wade, and Joi West.

Images of art are available on the museum’s website, wiregrassmuseum.org. Click the “Shop” tab at the top of the site’s home page and then click on the CARE Packages link. The images on the website are representative of the art in the sets, but each set is slightly different as the pieces are handmade, Rea said.

“It’s a really great opportunity to get to know artists who are right here in our state and to collect their work,” Rea said. “… Each artist brings something different to the CARE Package, and it’s nice to know that as people are able to collect an entire CARE Package that they’ve been able to do their share of supporting 12 artists in the state.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.