Wiregrass Museum opens new exhibits at Art After Hours

Repurposed cloth and hand-dyed fabrics are at the heart of two new exhibitions opening this week at the Wiregrass Museum of Art in downtown Dothan.

Sonya Yong James’ exhibit “The Eye of a Needle” and Sarah Marshall’s “Exquisite Disorientation” will open Thursday, April 21, during the museum’s Art After Hours event held from 5:30-8 p.m. Both exhibits will be on display until June 25.

Atlanta-based artist James uses repurposed cloth and thread as artistic mediums to examine the intersection of shared cultural mythologies and domesticity. The artist uses techniques like weaving, knitting, spinning, dyeing, felting animal hair, and sewing and combines them with ceramic and found objects.

James has exhibited in galleries and museums such as the Zeitgeist Gallery, Nashville; Whitespace Gallery, Atlanta; Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia; Atlanta Contemporary; and the Ogden Museum of Southern Art. She was formerly a resident at the Studio Artists Program at Atlanta Contemporary and is represented by Whitespace Gallery. The exhibit was originally organized by the Abroms Engel Institute for the Visual Arts at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and curated by Tina Ruggieri.

“Exquisite Disorientation” highlights the work of Alabama artist Sarah Marshall. Pieces feature hand-dyed fabric works and quilts, incorporating printmaking techniques such as screenprinting, cyanotype, and relief printing. Influenced by interests such as language, reading and book objects, architecture, and biological science, Marshall focuses on the processes of printmaking and drawing.

The daughter of a reference librarian and a composer, Marshall grew up near Baltimore, Maryland. She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Carnegie Mellon University in 1992 and, in 1999, her Master of Fine Arts degree from The University of Iowa. Marshall is currently employed as an Associate Professor of Art at The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Admission to Art After Hours is free for museum members and $5 for non-members. Art After Hours will offer a cash bar and art making stations.

Additional exhibitions include the Helen Keller Art Show of Alabama, a juried exhibition of work created by Alabama students with visual impairments, blindness, and deafness on view until May 21 and Selections from the Permanent Collection, an ongoing display of works held in the public trust by the Wiregrass Museum of Art.

The museum’s galleries are open to the public every Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. General admission is free.