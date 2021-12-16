Wiregrass Museum receives $15,600 in grants

The Wiregrass Museum of Art received two grants from the Alabama State Council on the Arts for the museum’s 2022 biennial exhibition and upcoming website redevelopment. Each award is in the amount of $7,800 for a total of $15,600.

"B22: Wiregrass Biennial" is an exhibition which showcases recent work by contemporary artists across the Southeast, illustrating the South’s rich cultural heritage, and building on a reputation of excellence and high artist engagement from past biennials at the Wiregrass Museum of Art (WMA). The juried exhibition encourages innovative and progressive work that utilizes a variety of art forms and media and will feature paintings, sculptures as well as mixed media, new media and installation art.