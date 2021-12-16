Wiregrass Museum receives $15,600 in grants

The Wiregrass Museum of Art received two grants from the Alabama State Council on the Arts for the museum’s 2022 biennial exhibition and upcoming website redevelopment. Each award is in the amount of $7,800 for a total of $15,600.
"B22: Wiregrass Biennial" is an exhibition which showcases recent work by contemporary artists across the Southeast, illustrating the South’s rich cultural heritage, and building on a reputation of excellence and high artist engagement from past biennials at the Wiregrass Museum of Art (WMA). The juried exhibition encourages innovative and progressive work that utilizes a variety of art forms and media and will feature paintings, sculptures as well as mixed media, new media and installation art.
Additionally, WMA encourages large works, installations, and new media, and will also consider performance-based work in conjunction with the run of the exhibition. Artists are encouraged to submit their application at wiregrassbiennial.com before the Jan. 3, 2022 deadline. Grant support from Alabama State Council on the Arts (ASCA) supports the exhibition’s promotion and installation, cash prizes for artist awards, and related public programming. This grant award also ensures that WMA can continue in its work to create greater cultural equity for artists, by eliminating submission fees. This exhibition will be on view from July 22-Sept. 24, 2022, with an exhibition opening at Art After Hours on Thursday, July 21.
The second grant from ASCA supports the upcoming redevelopment of WMA’s website, which will allow the museum to better connect with its broad, diverse audiences. Website redevelopment will focus on ease of use, access to learning resources, and will increase accessibility for digital users with visual impairments through strategies like keyboard navigability and alt text.
“Both awards from ASCA directly support WMA’s efforts to remove barriers to our programs and resources, and to further build equity for the artists we work with as well as the general public," said Dana-Marie Lemmer, the museum’s executive director and curator. "We look forward to meeting the growing demand from the public for greater access to art, art education, and the museum.”
Project grants from the Alabama State Council on the Arts require 1:1 matching funds from recipient organizations. Donations, individual and corporate memberships, and appropriations from the City of Dothan and Houston County Commission, provide a base of support for WMA’s matching funds and advance the museum’s mission year-round.
WMA's galleries are open to the public every Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., and Mondays and Tuesdays by appointment. General admission is always free.