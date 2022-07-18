Wiregrass Museum's B22 exhibit opens Thursday

Close to 300 artists from across the Southeast sought to be included in the upcoming exhibit B22: Wiregrass Biennial, the Wiregrass Museum of Art’s juried exhibition held every two years.

The submissions were narrowed to 37 pieces of art.

B22: Wiregrass Biennial will open Thursday evening during the museum’s monthly Art After Hours event. The exhibit will be open until Sept. 24.

“We have started to notice that each iteration of the biennial we’re seeing more and more submissions, which is really exciting for us,” Museum Executive Director and Curator Dana-Marie Lemmer said. “Of course, we can still only show a certain number. The space has not increased.”

Still, Lemmer said it is exciting to see submissions from artists the museum staff knows as well as artists not known to museum staff.

“We just feel like we’re continuing to expand that network of artists that we can bring into our community,” she said.

In 2018, the museum first waived application fees, which eliminated a barrier for many artists, Lemmer said. Entry fees were waived this year thanks to funding for the exhibition from the Alabama State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The biennial juried exhibition is open to artists that live and work in the Southeast. B22 features works by artists from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. The selected pieces range from photography to sculpture, paintings, multimedia, large-scale installations, and fiber art. There’s even a ceramic sculpture installation created through 3D printing.

The three jurors who selected art for the exhibition included Meredith Lynn, curator of the Museum of Fine Arts and director of Galleries for the College of Fine Arts at Florida State University; Tina Ruggieri, assistant curator at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts; and Daniel White, director of the Paul R. Jones Museum of American Art, and the director of The University Gallery at The University of Alabama.

Art After Hours, held the third Thursday of each month, is free for museum members and $5 for nonmembers. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m.

Another exhibition opening this week is Mary Ann Sampson’s Puppets and Poetry, which is described as a “holistic exploration” of the book. The new exhibits join an exhibit of work by the museum’s teaching artists called Make Others See as well as an ongoing exhibit of selections from the museum’s permanent collection.

The Wiregrass Museum of Art is located at 126 Museum Ave. in downtown Dothan, next to the Dothan Civic Center. The museum’s regular hours are Wednesday-Friday, 10 am. To 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission during regular hours is free.

Work included in B22 includes art that is more socially engaging, Lemmer said.

“We’re seeing that a lot more and that’s just really across the fields of contemporary art,” she said. “I think that’s exciting, too, because that really gives us I think some entry points to have dialogue with our community and to work with other nonprofits and other partnerships throughout the Wiregrass region to have those conversations beyond just the arts.”

Lemmer said the work in the exhibit shows that the region has a lot of really talented people living in it. During the course of the B22 exhibition, the museum plans to hold programs featuring artists whose works are in the exhibit, including virtual artist talks, a panel discussion, a felting workshop with artist Heather Deyling, and Instagram takeovers.

“We’re expecting, actually, a number of the artists to be here for the opening on Thursday,” Lemmer said. “That’s definitely an opportunity for the public to meet artists, to talk to them about their work in this space.”