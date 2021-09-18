Wiregrass native portrays FDR in documentary

Roosevelt didn’t find a miracle cure for his paralysis, but he did improve and found the strength to re-enter politics, winning the presidency in 1932.

His one-story Georgia cottage, known as the Little White House, is a National Historic Site and many of Roosevelt’s programs were influenced by the people and places he encountered in rural Georgia – the Rural Electrification Administration and the Farm Security Administration, for example.

Roosevelt died at his Warm Springs cottage in 1945 while sitting for a portrait.

A native of Houston County, Fowler graduated from Wicksburg High School in 1974. He attended Wallace Community College and Troy State University and got his Master’s degree from Auburn University.

In 1982, Fowler was teaching in South Georgia and visited Kolomoki Mounds in Blakely. He was fascinated by the history but also by the idea of working in such a park. Fowler wrote a letter to the state’s Department of Natural Resources district office. The letter was received on the same day that the tour guide at the Little White House in Warm Springs was leaving her job. Fowler was hired and throughout the summer and fall, he was the tour guide at the Warm Springs pools where Roosevelt and others had their therapy.