Wiregrass native, practicing attorney Shelby Benny to compete for Miss Rodeo USA

A crown of silver filigree and gold flowers perches perfectly on Shelby Benny’s cowboy hat. Sun rays over a field adorn the center, situated between a banner that reads “Miss Sunbelt Rodeo” and the word “Queen.”

As the newly-crowned Miss Sunbelt Rodeo, Benny spends her weekends at local rodeo events. She presents the American flag on horseback during the National Anthem. Sometimes she’ll remain on horseback and help move cows out of the arena during rodeo events. If she’s not in a saddle, she’s in the stands, taking photos with kids who love rodeo queens.

“Basically, my job is to be at the rodeo and help promote the sport of rodeo and, really, the western way of life,” the 25-year-old said.

As a practicing attorney in Florida, you might think Benny has enough on her plate. But for the Wiregrass native who grew up around horses, being Miss Sunbelt Rodeo is fun.

“My mom taught me how to ride, so I’ve been riding really ever since I could walk,” Benny said. “I’ve always been involved with horses in one way or another, and after finishing law school it just seemed like something that would be a whole lot of fun to try and do. I think a lot of folks think I maybe have lost my mind, but it’s a lot of fun.”

Benny is the daughter of Dothan Police Chief Will Benny and Deborah Presley. She grew up in Rehobeth and graduated from Houston Academy in 2015.

“We were part of the rodeo circuit that they have down in Marianna,” Shelby Benny said. “We were on a drill team, which is essentially a team of horses that does performances at rodeos. I did that for years.”

The Miss Sunbelt Rodeo pageant was held the weekend of Aug. 20 in Moultrie, Georgia. Next month’s Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie will be one of the queen’s biggest events until January when Benny competes for Miss Rodeo USA in Oklahoma.

Becoming a rodeo queen is not like other pageants. There’s an interview, a written test, an onstage speech followed by impromptu questions. But the most important part of competing to be a rodeo queen is the horsemanship component. And the horse a contestant rides is not one of their own. It’s a horse they’ve never been on before, and there’s no warm up. They go in and ride in a specified pattern.

“They’re looking for horsemanship skills, rodeo knowledge, equine knowledge, overall professionalism, interview skills,” Benny said. “It is pretty comprehensive.”

Before the Miss Sunbelt Rodeo pageant, the closest Benny had gotten to a traditional pageant was the time in 2015 when she reigned as Miss Henry County Poultry.

While she’s found a past law student who competed for Miss Rodeo USA, Benny said based on her research she may very well be the first practicing attorney to compete.

Miss Rodeo USA takes place over an entire week. Benny will do an interview each morning. There will be a horsemanship competition as well as a written test, speech, modeling, and two different fashion components.

Benny became licensed to practice law in Florida a year ago. She’s a criminal defense and trial attorney for the Public Defender’s Office of Florida’s Eighth Circuit. Benny works in rural Levy County, located between Gainesville and Ocala. She did her undergraduate studies in Virginia and attended law school at the University of Florida in Gainesville. She loved the area so much, so stayed.

She’s excited about the Miss Rodeo USA pageant. Working as an attorney, Benny said, actually helped when it came to competing for Miss Sunbelt Rodeo. In court, she has to be prepared and ready to speak before a judge and jury.

“I’m a little weird in that I love to interview and I love to speak,” Benny said. “Once you have done jury trials, a rodeo queen speech comes easy.”