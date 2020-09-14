Wiregrass officials predict torrential rainfall from 'unpredictable' Hurricane Sally starting Tuesday

He is asking people to stay inside when possible to avoid being caught in severe weather.

“If you don’t need to be out, don’t be,” he said.

Public safety officials and 9-1-1 services will be working around the clock.

The local EMA will continue to monitor the storm hourly and let people know of any changes.

Hurricane Sally formed off the U.S. coast of the Gulf of Mexico after the tropical storm strengthened late Monday morning. Some coastal areas in Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida, and Alabama are already seeing floods from the slow-moving storm.

As of Monday afternoon, the hurricane is currently projected to make landfall somewhere around Gulfport, Miss., but forecasters say conditions are too unstable to predict exactly where the Sally will arrive.

Sally is expected to continue to strengthen, possibly becoming a Category 2 hurricane before coming ashore.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency before Sally became a hurricane.