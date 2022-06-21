Wiregrass Public Safety Center draws trainees from around the country

Since opening in 2020, the Wiregrass Public Safety Center has extended its training reach across the country.

The state-of-the-art training facility for police, fire, first responders, and the community opened in 2020 and currently has fire and police training scheduled through summer 2023, said Jason Wright, manager at the Wiregrass Public Safety Center.

“We touch everybody from the top of the federal government all the way down to the county government,” he said.

Wright provided an update for the Dothan City Commission during Tuesday’s commission meeting.

In all, 19 different states and 213 different agencies were represented by people sent for training at the Wiregrass Public Safety Center in 2021. Last year, more than 1,500 people were trained at the center.

To put the numbers in a broader context, the center was responsible for 1,386 hotel nights in Dothan and an estimated economic impact of $230,000, Wright said.

Thirty-four different agencies that operate under the Department of Defense and Department of Justice used the Wiregrass Public Safety Center for training in 2021 and so far in 2022, Wright said. Among those have been the FBI, ATF, DEA, and U.S. Marshals. Along with Fort Rucker, public safety and fire departments from military installations around the country have trained at the center including Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Bliss in Texas, Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Travis Air Force Base in California, and Fort Knox in Kentucky. Department of Defense personnel also traveled from Afghanistan, Honduras, Italy, and Spain for training.

So far in 2022, there have been 97 agencies and installations that have used the Wiregrass Public Safety Center for training with more than 900 individuals trained.

Farley Nuclear Plant and Georgia Pacific also have sent personnel for training.

Looking to the future, the center hopes to implement a farm safety program. Also, the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences is putting a chemistry lab back in Dothan and will locate the $5.3 million lab on the 23-acre public safety center property, Wright said.

Locally, the center’s impact is felt beyond hotel rooms and economics, according to Wright.

The center’s Women’s Safety Initiative is a year-long program that has drawn women from Dothan, Enterprise, New Brockton, Elba, and Geneva, Wright said. The center has also hosted a quarterly Rape Aggression Defense class taught by the Dothan Police Department. A firearms safety course is one of the center’s most popular programs and is offered every other month. Both the rape defense and firearms safety classes are $20 each to take.

A Community CPR and Stop the Bleed class is taught monthly by the Dothan Fire Department.

“A lot of babysitters and students heading into college take this class,” Wright said.

Harley Davidson of Dothan is also using a course at the Wiregrass Public Safety Center to teach its riding academy.

One of the center’s most fun programs is the Wiregrass Public Safety Academy, which hosts students who plan to make public safety a career. The center receives money from Wiregrass Resource Conservation & Development to host the academy.

“Students who want to pursue a career in public safety, we want to show them that Dothan is the place to start your career,” Wright said. “We put them through a week of police similar to what they would go through at the academy. Same thing with fire, similar to what they would go through at recruit school.”

At the end of the academy, the center awards two scholarships – $1,000 for the police academy and a seat in the fire recruit school. There have been success stories of students returning for jobs with the City of Dothan, Wright said.

“Seeing these students come back and come into the City of Dothan is the ultimate goal for the program,” Wright said.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

