Wiregrass raises $30,000 for veteran service dog foundation

A veteran will receive a trained service dog thanks to money raised in the Wiregrass.

A local fundraiser for the The Battle Buddy Foundation was held in conjunction with co-founder Kenny Bass and his service dog, Atlas, appearing at the 16th annual Wiregrass Memorial Day Ceremony held at Sunset Memorial Park in Dothan.

That fundraiser plus a matching donation generated $30,000 for the foundation.

Robert and Toni Byrd, owners of Sunset Memorial Park, gave a matching donation to supplement money raised from individual donations as well as three local businesses — Mike Schmitz Automotive Group, Miles of Flowers, and Dennis Lee Furniture.

The Battle Buddy Foundation provides service dogs, training, and ongoing canine care at no charge to veterans. Training service dogs to help veterans with mobility issues or post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can take years and cost tens of thousands of dollars.

During the Memorial Day ceremony, Bass gave a firsthand account of how his service dog — known as Atlas the Wonderdog — changed his life. Bass is a disabled Marine combat veteran who sustained a brain injury while serving during the Iraq War. His post-war life was filled with combat-related trauma caused by the injury and PTSD. A doctor suggested Bass consider a service dog.

Bass was tasked with paying for Atlas on his own, which led him to create the foundation so no other veteran should have to deal with those struggles. Bass credits Atlas with giving him his life back.

For more information on The Battle Buddy Foundation, visit tbbf.org.