 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Wiregrass raises $30,000 for veteran service dog foundation

  • Updated
  • 0
Wiregrass raises $30,000 for veteran service dog foundation

Pictured left to right: Toni, Olivia, and Robert Byrd, Kenny Bass, Chrissy Faulkner, and Atlas the Wonderdog pose with an oversized check representing $30,000 in donations for The Battle Buddy Foundation.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

A veteran will receive a trained service dog thanks to money raised in the Wiregrass.

A local fundraiser for the The Battle Buddy Foundation was held in conjunction with co-founder Kenny Bass and his service dog, Atlas, appearing at the 16th annual Wiregrass Memorial Day Ceremony held at Sunset Memorial Park in Dothan. 

That fundraiser plus a matching donation generated $30,000 for the foundation. 

Robert and Toni Byrd, owners of Sunset Memorial Park, gave a matching donation to supplement money raised from individual donations as well as three local businesses — Mike Schmitz Automotive Group, Miles of Flowers, and Dennis Lee Furniture.

The Battle Buddy Foundation provides service dogs, training, and ongoing canine care at no charge to veterans. Training service dogs to help veterans with mobility issues or post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can take years and cost tens of thousands of dollars.

During the Memorial Day ceremony, Bass gave a firsthand account of how his service dog — known as Atlas the Wonderdog — changed his life. Bass is a disabled Marine combat veteran who sustained a brain injury while serving during the Iraq War. His post-war life was filled with combat-related trauma caused by the injury and PTSD. A doctor suggested Bass consider a service dog. 

People are also reading…

Bass was tasked with paying for Atlas on his own, which led him to create the foundation so no other veteran should have to deal with those struggles. Bass credits Atlas with giving him his life back.

For more  information on The Battle Buddy Foundation, visit tbbf.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Spain heatwave: An ancient water system brought back to life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert