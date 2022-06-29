Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center unveils new logo, branding

Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center revealed its new logo and brand Wednesday with a companywide luncheon and meeting to discuss going forward with the new branding.

WRC has been in business for over 60 years; its last company refresher was almost 20 years ago.

With this new logo and brand, WRC is also implementing new and updated core values, mission statement, and vision for the company and its affiliates.

“Not only has the training of our employees changed, but we have become a more integrated community system and our purpose is not to only employ individuals in our various business lines, but also to look for good placements for them in the community,” WRC Director of Development Cynthia Green said.

The new logo includes the letters "WRC" in a blue circle with its new slogan underneath:“What a difference a job makes!”

WRC has adopted a new mission statement and vision for the company as well. The new mission statement is, “To increase the employment of individuals with vocational barriers by building strong relationships with community partners, governmental entities, and private employers.” The new vision is, “That all persons with vocational barriers have a career path and employment choices.”

“More than 12 departments had different logos for many years, and we felt like it was important to have everyone to fall under the same umbrella and become universal, so the new logo will be used in all of our business lines going forward,” Green said.

WRC's departments include healthcare laundry, secure document destruction, catering, retail, and other industrial services.

“We wanted to reignite the passion for our employees and the community to remind them that we are still here and have been for 60 years. We at WRC are not a non-profit that goes out and raises money, we are a non-profit that goes out and competes and works for it,” Executive Director Paul Lee said.

The goal at the WRC is to help those with documented disabilities become as independent and do the same thing as other in the community are doing, Lee said.