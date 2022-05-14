Wiregrass residents celebrate Alabama State University 1972 Golden Class

The Wiregrass was represented during the 2022 Spring Commencement at Alabama State University. Among the 1972 Golden Class members were Mr. and Mrs. Herman Jackson, Theresa Locke and Velma Tribue.

Herman Jackson received both bachelor and master degrees from ASU. He is retired school administrator from the Ozark City School System and currently serves on the Ozark City School Board.

Alice Jackson received both bachelor and master degrees from ASU. She is a retired librarian from Ozark City School System.

Theresa Locke received bachelor degree from ASU and master degree from Auburn University. She is retired Department of Army Civilian and currently serving second term on Ozark City School Board.

Velma Tribue received bachelor degree from ASU and master degree from Ohio State University. She is a retired State Farm insurance agent and resides in Dothan.