 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wiregrass residents celebrate Alabama State University 1972 Golden Class

  • 0
Wiregrass residents celebrate Alabama State University 1972 Golden Class
SUBMITTED

The Wiregrass was represented during the 2022 Spring Commencement at Alabama State University. Among the 1972 Golden Class members were Mr. and Mrs. Herman Jackson, Theresa Locke and Velma Tribue.

Herman Jackson received both bachelor and master degrees from ASU. He is retired school administrator from the Ozark City School System and currently serves on the Ozark City School Board.

Alice Jackson received both bachelor and master degrees from ASU. She is a retired librarian from Ozark City School System.

Theresa Locke received bachelor degree from ASU and master degree from Auburn University. She is retired Department of Army Civilian and currently serving second term on Ozark City School Board.

Velma Tribue received bachelor degree from ASU and master degree from Ohio State University. She is a retired State Farm insurance agent and resides in Dothan.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Milwaukee shooting on Water Street leaves 17 injured

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert