Wiregrass school districts face COVID quarantines among students, staff

Coe said there are no plans to adopt a universal mask requirement within the school system.

“We will not mandate the use of masks unless we are mandated to do so,” Coe said in an emailed statement to the Dothan Eagle. “In my opinion, schools are faced with an insurmountable challenge in regard to masks. The masks are proven effective, but their effectiveness is eliminated when students, staff, or parents do not wear their masks in other similar situations outside of school. In two weeks, we will be approaching Labor Day weekend. If we implemented a mask requirement for the next two weeks, yet the requirement was not carried out during this break, then our efforts are futile.”

The district holds the position that vaccination is the most effective way to prevent COVID-19, Coe said. In households with people who cannot be vaccinated due to age, those who can, should do so, he said.

“It is reasonable to believe that this virus, like the seasonal flu, will not be eradicated, but the effects must be mitigated by annual vaccinations,” Coe said.

Within the first week of starting classes, Eufaula City Schools had 94 students at home in quarantine with 11 positive cases and the rest being close contact exposures.