Wiregrass school districts face COVID quarantines among students, staff

Not even two weeks into the school year and COVID-19 has forced several local school districts to send students home to quarantine and reconsider masks at least on a temporary basis.
Geneva County and Geneva City school districts will require masks starting Wednesday due to the number of cases among their student populations, and Henry County Schools implemented a two-week mask mandate on Monday to see how masking lowers case numbers and close contacts.
The goal is to keep students in school, Geneva City Schools Superintendent Ron Snell said.
“We know they’re better off face to face; our community certainly has spoken loudly that they want their kids here,” Snell said. “We certainly want to educate them. We believe that there is nothing that replaces the relationship between the teacher and the kids and really good instruction. But we’ve got an obligation to do that in a safe way.”
The city school system serves 1,300 students and 25% of students are at home either because they tested positive for COVID-19 or because they were a close contact to someone who did. Most, Snell said, are close contacts.
Cases and hospitalizations have increased in Alabama since July and have been blamed on COVID-19’s highly-contagious delta variant combined with a low vaccination rate in the state.
Snell said the surge hit the school system harder than he expected.
“We certainly underestimated the speed and the veracity with which it returned,” Snell said. “It certainly caught me off guard. I felt like we’d have a bump but not a spike like we’ve had.”
After sending home more than 400 students, Geneva County Schools is requiring all students in pre-k through 12th grade as well as faculty and staff to wear masks. The district announced the mask mandate Monday on Facebook for its schools in Hartford, Samson and Slocomb.
The district started classes on Aug. 6, and by the end of the first full week, 52 students were positive for COVID-19 and 408 students had been sent home after coming into close contact with students who tested positive, Geneva County Schools Superintendent Becky Birdsong told al.com.
“Our plan is to only require masks for a couple of weeks, but the number of COVID-19 cases in our schools will determine when we can make masks options again,” the district’s Facebook post stated. “Due to the large number of COVID-19 cases and close contacts sent home since our school year began, we feel this measure must be taken to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Compared to last school year and based on the observations by staff, Snell said cases seem to be more pronounced among elementary students.
“We didn’t have it nearly to this level,” Snell said. “The positivity rate for younger kids seems higher. The symptoms are certainly different. We don’t get a lot of taste and smell problems, just get a lot of sinus headaches and sinus congestion.”
Because of that difference, students and their families haven’t picked up on the possibility of COVID until it’s too late. Last year, Snell said, COVID symptoms were fairly obvious early on in an infection.
“This time, they’re not certain of their infection until they’re pretty far along with infection and so they’ve been at school for a little while,” Snell said. “That creates some issues with tracing.”
The mask requirement for Geneva City Schools will run through Sept. 3 at which point the measure will be reevaluated with positivity rates determining if the mandate is ended or extended for a limited time.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends universal masking indoors for schools due to the highly-contagious delta variant circulating around the country. The CDC also recommends screening and 3-foot spacing between students in classrooms combined with indoor masking (6 feet without masking) to further reduce transmission risks. According to the CDC, an exception for isolating close contacts is allowed for k-12 students if all students are properly wearing masks and spacing of 3-6 feet is maintained in classrooms.
Locally, only a few school systems – Enterprise City and Ozark City – started the school year with mask mandates in place.
Enterprise City Schools Superintendent Zel Thomas said the district began tracking cases on July 21 when they saw a number of teachers miss summer training because of COVID-19.
Out of the district’s 6,200 students, 122 have tested positive for COVID-19 since the district started tracking back in the summer. There have been 43 employees test positive.
Last year, Enterprise City Schools sent home 1,529 students and only a few actually tested positive for COVID-19, Thomas said. The rest were close contacts. Each time a student was sent home – and some were quarantined multiple times – Thomas said they lost 10 days of instructional time. When the CDC allowed the quarantine exception for close contacts in schools if masks are worn, masks became a no-brainer to him.
“For me, that was the best way to keep kids in school without a ton of lost instructional time,” Thomas said. “In a perfect world, COVID would be gone; people would have gotten vaccinated and we wouldn’t be in this situation. However, we are and it is what it is. They gave us lemons so we tried to make lemonade.”
Dothan City Schools started its new school year on Tuesday after being delayed a day due to Tropical Storm Fred. According to Superintendent Dennis Coe, out of more than 8,000 students, there were 50 students isolating due to COVID-19 and unable to report for the start of classes.
Coe said there are no plans to adopt a universal mask requirement within the school system.
“We will not mandate the use of masks unless we are mandated to do so,” Coe said in an emailed statement to the Dothan Eagle. “In my opinion, schools are faced with an insurmountable challenge in regard to masks. The masks are proven effective, but their effectiveness is eliminated when students, staff, or parents do not wear their masks in other similar situations outside of school. In two weeks, we will be approaching Labor Day weekend. If we implemented a mask requirement for the next two weeks, yet the requirement was not carried out during this break, then our efforts are futile.”
The district holds the position that vaccination is the most effective way to prevent COVID-19, Coe said. In households with people who cannot be vaccinated due to age, those who can, should do so, he said.
“It is reasonable to believe that this virus, like the seasonal flu, will not be eradicated, but the effects must be mitigated by annual vaccinations,” Coe said.
Within the first week of starting classes, Eufaula City Schools had 94 students at home in quarantine with 11 positive cases and the rest being close contact exposures.
Henry County Schools began its two-week mask mandate after an increase in close contacts to those with COVID-19. Superintendent Lori Beasley said the district wants to gather data during that time to see if the number of positive cases and close contacts drop and if the mask mandate keeps more students in school.
“We know that face-to-face instruction is the best option,” Beasley said. “We’re just trying to keep more students in school.”
