Wiregrass sees increase in initial unemployment claims

The Wiregrass saw an uptick in the most recent numbers for initial unemployment insurance claims.

On Thursday, the Alabama Department of Labor released the official count for initial claims filed during the week of Nov. 8-14. In all, the state had 9,262 initial claims filed online or by telephone with 3,001 of those claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

Wiregrass counties had a total of 587 initial claims filed during the week, an increase from the previous week ending Nov. 7 when a total of 483 initial claims were filed for unemployment. Initial claims are those filed by people seeking unemployment benefits for the first time since losing a job.

Jefferson County had the largest number of claims in the state with 1,471.

While the majority of the week’s initial claims across the state – 3,716 – were listed as unknown industry sectors, manufacturing had 875 claims; administrative, support, and waste had 799 claims; retail had 748; health care and social assistance had 688; and accommodation and food services had 581 claims.

In March, as the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the state, initial claims were at 1,819 for the week ending March 14. In the Wiregrass, there were 117 claims filed for the week ending March 14.