Wiregrass sees increase in initial unemployment claims

The Wiregrass saw an uptick in the most recent numbers for initial unemployment insurance claims.
On Thursday, the Alabama Department of Labor released the official count for initial claims filed during the week of Nov. 8-14. In all, the state had 9,262 initial claims filed online or by telephone with 3,001 of those claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
Wiregrass counties had a total of 587 initial claims filed during the week, an increase from the previous week ending Nov. 7 when a total of 483 initial claims were filed for unemployment. Initial claims are those filed by people seeking unemployment benefits for the first time since losing a job.
Jefferson County had the largest number of claims in the state with 1,471.
While the majority of the week’s initial claims across the state – 3,716 – were listed as unknown industry sectors, manufacturing had 875 claims; administrative, support, and waste had 799 claims; retail had 748; health care and social assistance had 688; and accommodation and food services had 581 claims.
In March, as the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the state, initial claims were at 1,819 for the week ending March 14. In the Wiregrass, there were 117 claims filed for the week ending March 14.
The number of claims in the state peaked the week ending April 4 with 106,739 claims filed. The number of initial claims in Alabama has remained between 7,000 and 10,000 since Aug. 15.
Locally, Houston County had the largest number of claims among Wiregrass counties for the week ending Nov. 14 with 188 claims filed. Barbour County had 59 claims; Coffee County had 66; Covington, 62; Dale, 67; Geneva, 42; Henry, 41; and Pike, 62.
Claims filed in Wiregrass counties have been inching up since late October. For the week ending Oct. 24, there were 397 claims while the week ending Oct. 31 had 413 claims.
