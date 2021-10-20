 Skip to main content
Wiregrass students gather in Dothan for Fields of Faith event
Wiregrass students gather in Dothan for Fields of Faith event

Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Fields of Faith event on Wednesday night

Students from the Wiregrass area sing with a Christian band during the 18th annual national Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Fields of Faith event on Wednesday night at Westgate Park.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

Students from the Wiregrass area joined thousands of other youth on athletic fields across the nation on Wednesday during the 18th annual national Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Fields of Faith event.

This year’s event, held with modifications due to safety guidelines with COVID-19, was held at the Westgate Soccer Fields across from Miracle Field Complex to allow the students to spread out and have more entry points.

The interdenominational outreach event was held at more than 500 locations throughout the nation. The rally is structured as a student-to-student ministry.

Peers invite their own classmates and teammates to meet on local athletic fields to hear fellow students share their testimonies and to come to faith in Jesus Christ.

