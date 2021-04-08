Wiregrass students recipients of Chasity D. Barnes Memorial Scholarships

The Chasity's Champions organization has announced the recipients of its 2021 scholarships. The awards, primarily given to students in the Wiregrass area, are in memory of Chasity D. Barnes of Webb.

Jalia P. Fleming, a senior at Dothan High School, was named a recipient of this year's $500 award. She is an honor student, leader in her class and captain of the Dothan Wolves Bowling team. She plans to attend Troy University in the fall and major in Nursing. Jalia is a true overcomer that has turned life's obstacles into opportunities to excel.

Joshua Glasgow of Gordon is the recipient of the $1,000 scholarship. He is currently a senior at Ashford High School. He plans to attend Troy University in the fall and major in Sports Management. The high school athlete is especially excited about the opportunity to attend college because he will be the first member of his immediate family to attend a four-year college.

Chasity's Champions is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides aid to students through college scholarships in memory of Chasity D. Barnes. Chasity passed away in 2009 from a blood clot, shortly after being diagnosed with cancer. She grew up in Webb attending Ashford High School and later Troy University where she received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.