Wiregrass under 'enhanced' weather risk late Wednesday, early Thursday

Portions of Southeast Alabama could see an "enhanced" risk for severe weather starting late Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the area starting Wednesday morning and continuing until Thursday morning. According to the advisory, gusty southerly winds could be 15 to 25 mph with guests up to 35 to 40 mph. Such winds could create problems for residents ahead of the storms by breaking limbs, blowing outdoor items around, or causing power outages.

A line of thunderstorms is expected to reach the Wiregrass after midnight with the highest risk for severe weather between 3 a.m. and daybreak on Thursday, the National Weather Service's Tallahassee office reported. The risk for the local area should diminish as storms move through the area on Thursday.

The primary threats from this round of storms are damaging winds, tornadoes, and isolated heavy rainfall.

As of Tuesday, the "enhanced" area — which is a 3 on a scale of 5 for severe weather — includes Covington, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Pike, and parts of Barbour and Houston counties, including the city of Dothan. The remaining areas farther east are under a "slight" risk, or a 2 out of 5.

While strong to severe storms will still be possible during the day Thursday, the weather service does not expect these to be as potent as the storms arriving overnight Wednesday into early Thursday.

The area was under a severe threat this time last week and experienced heavy rainfall about two weeks ago.

