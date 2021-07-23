Wiregrass United Way announces Pacesetter Campaign kickoff

This year’s Wiregrass United Way (WUW) Pacesetter Kickoff will begin Aug. 3 at 8:30 a.m. at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center in Dothan with the slogan “The Way to a Better Wiregrass.”
WUW volunteers will package 30,000 meals to feed individuals and families in need throughout southeast Alabama. These meals will be distributed by the Wiregrass Area Food Bank. The overall fundraising goal for the year will also be announced.
Each year approximately 100 area businesses and organizations agree to conduct their employee fundraising campaign for the WUW between early August and mid-September. These “Pacesetter” businesses jump-start the annual WUW campaign and “set the pace” for the remainder of the year. It is not too late for companies to register to be a Pacesetter.
Pacesetters are vital to the success of the overall campaign because they allow the WUW to start their overall fundraising one month early. The WUW’s goal is to complete all employee campaigns by the end of October to avoid raising money during the holidays. Additionally, the Pacesetter campaign enables the WUW to have a significant amount of money raised when the official campaign kickoff is held on Sept. 23.
The Wiregrass Foundation will be there to issue a Challenge Pledge to the WUW.
Attendees will have the opportunity to view the new campaign video, produced locally by Marketing Services. This year’s video features the Boys and Girls Club, which is now operating in all six counties covered by WUW, and the House of Ruth.
The WUW relies on hundreds of volunteers each year in order to have a successful campaign. Scott Bowers, AAA Cooper Transportation, is the Board of Trustees chair, and Mike Smith, Servis1st Bank, is the overall campaign chair.
There is a county board of directors for each of the six counties served. The board chairs are as follows: Barbour – Sarah Milburn, 22nd State Bank; Coffee – Mary Sue Cain, retired; Dale – Trae Avant, State Farm Insurance; Geneva – Ralph Riley – Geneva County Schools; Henry – Tom Solomon, retired; Houston – Todd Youngblood, Howell Hardwood Flooring.
Each county also selects a county campaign chair. Each county is represented as follows: Barbour – Mitzi Clayton, Eufaula City Schools; Coffee – Angie Sullivan, River Bank & Trust; Dale – Yolanda Everett, Community Volunteer; Geneva – Lance Dixon, Precision Biomedical; Henry – Bobby Hamil, SARCOA; Houston – Linda Cunningham, City of Dothan.
The WUW has served the Wiregrass area since 1938, currently funding 38 member agencies across Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties. Funds raised by WUW are utilized locally in the six-county area. A committee of local volunteers determines how the funds are distributed among the member agencies. For more information call 792-9661 or visit the website at www.wuw.org.