Wiregrass United Way announces Pacesetter Campaign kickoff

This year’s Wiregrass United Way (WUW) Pacesetter Kickoff will begin Aug. 3 at 8:30 a.m. at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center in Dothan with the slogan “The Way to a Better Wiregrass.”

WUW volunteers will package 30,000 meals to feed individuals and families in need throughout southeast Alabama. These meals will be distributed by the Wiregrass Area Food Bank. The overall fundraising goal for the year will also be announced.

Each year approximately 100 area businesses and organizations agree to conduct their employee fundraising campaign for the WUW between early August and mid-September. These “Pacesetter” businesses jump-start the annual WUW campaign and “set the pace” for the remainder of the year. It is not too late for companies to register to be a Pacesetter.

Pacesetters are vital to the success of the overall campaign because they allow the WUW to start their overall fundraising one month early. The WUW’s goal is to complete all employee campaigns by the end of October to avoid raising money during the holidays. Additionally, the Pacesetter campaign enables the WUW to have a significant amount of money raised when the official campaign kickoff is held on Sept. 23.

The Wiregrass Foundation will be there to issue a Challenge Pledge to the WUW.