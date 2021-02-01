Wiregrass United Way exceeds 2020 goal, over $3 million raised

Wiregrass United Way (WUW) officials and volunteers spent the year “thinking outside of the box” because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Trying to meet fundraising goals was difficult given the circumstances, but with the help of local donors and community members, the organization has reached a feat most thought impossible.

WUW had a fundraising goal of $2.9 million for the year 2020, which came to a close the last day of January. As of Jan. 31, WUW CEO Walter Hill said his spreadsheets showed exactly $2.9 million to the penny.

“Thanks to some incredibly generous people throughout the Wiregrass who gave above and beyond what they had already given we reached our exact goal,” Hill said. “In our office there were tears; it was a joyful day because of so many people in the Wiregrass.”

WUW was under a challenge by the Wiregrass Foundation that stated if its goal was met by Jan. 31 then the foundation would give $400,000 to add onto the total for partner agencies.

“It’s almost as if a higher power was involved with all this,” said Troy Fountain, president of the Wiregrass Foundation. “The Wiregrass Foundation is excited to fulfill the $400,000 on top of the $2.9 million.”