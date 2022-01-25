 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wiregrass United Way hits annual campaign goal


Wiregrass United Way meets fundraising goal (copy)

Wiregrass United Way Campaign Chairman Mike Smith displays the organization's annual fundraising amount as WUW Chief Executive Officer Walter Hill applauds during a press conference on Tuesday. 

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

On Tuesday, Wiregrass United Way Campaign Chairman Mike Smith announced the organization raised $2,751,729 and surpassed its annual fundraising goal.

For reaching its campaign goal, WUW will receive an additional $400,000 from the Wiregrass Foundation.

WUW works with volunteers and serves non-profits in six Southeast Alabama counties, including, Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston.

