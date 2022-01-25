Wiregrass United Way hits annual campaign goal

STAFF REPORT
On Tuesday, Wiregrass United Way Campaign Chairman Mike Smith announced the organization raised $2,751,729 and surpassed its annual fundraising goal.
For reaching its campaign goal, WUW will receive an additional $400,000 from the Wiregrass Foundation.
WUW works with volunteers and serves non-profits in six Southeast Alabama counties, including, Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston.
