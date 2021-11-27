Wiregrass United Way hopes for a successful Giving Tuesday

The Wiregrass United Way is hoping for a record-breaking campaign on Nov. 30 for Giving Tuesday, an international day of giving that follows Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday.

Walter Hill, CEO of WUW, said, “This year’s goal is to raise $2,750,000, which is a big challenge, but we are hopeful.”

WUW has a variety of tools that make it quick and easy for people to donate using their phone, tablet, or computer by making a payment to angie@wuw.org using PayPal, emailing their name, home address, and pledge amount to ceo@wuw.org—which will send a pledge reminder and envelope by mail or visiting wuw.org/donate.

People may also go by the office located at 304 N. Foster St. in Dothan to make a donation.

This year, WUW has also added the option of using Venmo to send donations to @Walter-Hill-21.

“We are making it easier than ever to donate this year by providing these options,” Hill said. “Many of last year’s donors were new because we have made it easier to make a donation.”