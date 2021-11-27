Wiregrass United Way hopes for a successful Giving Tuesday

The Wiregrass United Way is hoping for a record-breaking campaign on Nov. 30 for Giving Tuesday, an international day of giving that follows Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday.
Walter Hill, CEO of WUW, said, “This year’s goal is to raise $2,750,000, which is a big challenge, but we are hopeful.”
WUW has a variety of tools that make it quick and easy for people to donate using their phone, tablet, or computer by making a payment to angie@wuw.org using PayPal, emailing their name, home address, and pledge amount to ceo@wuw.org—which will send a pledge reminder and envelope by mail or visiting wuw.org/donate.
People may also go by the office located at 304 N. Foster St. in Dothan to make a donation.
This year, WUW has also added the option of using Venmo to send donations to @Walter-Hill-21.
“We are making it easier than ever to donate this year by providing these options,” Hill said. “Many of last year’s donors were new because we have made it easier to make a donation.”
Hill said they hope to reach their goal through the different options to give, as well as the support from the Wiregrass Foundation and an anonymous local donor who has made a special deal with the WUW.
“A loyal donor has agreed to match every donation we get that day up to $25,000,” Hill said. “Also, the Wiregrass Foundation has offered a challenge grant to give $400,000 if we reach our goal.”
Hill said they are also adding bingo cards this year that will give donors the opportunity to choose a square with a dollar amount that will show exactly where and how their donation will be used.
“We will post our five different bingo cards early Tuesday morning with live updates on our website and social media pages including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter,” Hill said. “Donors can pick one or more squares by commenting which ones they choose on the posts showing the bingo cards.”
For more information about WUW or Giving Tuesday, call 334-792-9661.
“We just ask people to give what they can,” Hill said. “All donations are greatly appreciated.”