Wiregrass United Way looks to hit campaign goal on Wednesday

The Wiregrass United Way (WUW) is in the final month of its annual campaign and officials hope to reach the $2.75 million goal this week during the second-annual United Way Wednesday.
If the goal is reached by Jan. 31, the Wiregrass Foundation will donate $400,000, and funds will be distributed to the WUW’s 38 partner agencies.
In addition, an anonymous donor will match every donation or pledge made dollar-for-dollar up to $25,000.
CEO of WUW Walter Hill and staff have plans to make United Way Wednesday a fun event for the public and hope people will be encouraged to stop by the office located at 304 N. Foster St. in Dothan to join the festivities and make a donation.
Miss Alabama Lauren Bradford will be at the WUW office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the day of the event to meet people and take photos.
Bradford will also be interviewing several of the WUW’s partner agencies live on Facebook throughout the day about how donations are used to help the community and why it is important to give.
Also, two food trucks, A Taste of Louisiana and Ernie’s Food Truck, will be set up in the WUW parking lot.
“We are planning for a fun and festive day and hope that people will stop by for lunch from one of the food trucks and to meet Miss Alabama Lauren Bradford,” Hill said. “She was also first runner-up last month in the Miss America competition.”
Hill said the first 100 donors will also receive a free “Live United” t-shirt.
If people are unable to stop by the office on United Way Wednesday, WUW also has a variety of tools that make it easy to donate using a phone, tablet, or computer by making a payment to angie@wuw.org using PayPal or @Walter-Hill-21 using Venmo, emailing a name, home address, and pledge amount to ceo@wuw.org—which will send a pledge reminder and envelope by mail, or visiting wuw.org/donate.
Live updates will be posted throughout the day on the WUW’s website and social media pages including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
“We are currently at around 96% of our goal, but we are very hopeful we will fully reach it by Jan. 31,” Hill said. “We are thankful for all donations.”