Wiregrass United Way looks to hit campaign goal on Wednesday

The Wiregrass United Way (WUW) is in the final month of its annual campaign and officials hope to reach the $2.75 million goal this week during the second-annual United Way Wednesday.

If the goal is reached by Jan. 31, the Wiregrass Foundation will donate $400,000, and funds will be distributed to the WUW’s 38 partner agencies.

In addition, an anonymous donor will match every donation or pledge made dollar-for-dollar up to $25,000.

CEO of WUW Walter Hill and staff have plans to make United Way Wednesday a fun event for the public and hope people will be encouraged to stop by the office located at 304 N. Foster St. in Dothan to join the festivities and make a donation.

Miss Alabama Lauren Bradford will be at the WUW office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the day of the event to meet people and take photos.

Bradford will also be interviewing several of the WUW’s partner agencies live on Facebook throughout the day about how donations are used to help the community and why it is important to give.

Also, two food trucks, A Taste of Louisiana and Ernie’s Food Truck, will be set up in the WUW parking lot.