Wiregrass United Way on “Prize Patrol” with grant money

Some local Wiregrass United Way (WUW) partners will be getting a much-awaited visit in the coming week to receive extra funding for special projects.
Because WUW reached its yearly fundraising goal for 2020, the Wiregrass Foundation gave it a challenge grant of $400,000 to be distributed to WUW partners to be used specifically for special projects not covered under normal funding.
This extra grant money has to be requested by the organization for a specific project related to capital improvements like infrastructure rebuilding, new technology or equipment, and much more.
This year, 25 of the 38 partner agencies will be receiving a piece of the $400,000, one of those being Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center (WRC), which received a check for more than $60,000 Wednesday for two new commercial washing-extractors.
Among its many programs, WRC has a growing laundry business serving multiple hospitals and medical clinics across the area like Wiregrass Medical Center, Flowers Hospital, and even Troy Regional Medical Center. According to Cynthia Green, WRC director of development, this service also provides a huge amount of job opportunities within WRC.
“People have wishes and they have needs, and this was a need for us,” Green said. “Laundry is our biggest department in services and employment and it’s important that we are able to keep up with the demand and provide services in a timely manner.”
Walter Hill, WUW CEO, said the projects are chosen based on need and the agencies with the most critical needs will receive the bigger grant amounts each year.
Green said she and representatives of other agencies who she spoke to this year were skeptical about whether they should expect to see the grant money from the challenge fund this year, as everyone seemed to be struggling financially due to the pandemic.
“When we received the email telling us and the other agencies that (WUW) had met its goal, we were jumping for joy,” Green said. “We are so appreciative for these monies and for all of the donors and volunteers that made this year a successful campaign in light of the pandemic. It was truly a team effort.”
Green said she was amazed to see how giving the employees of WRC and other partner agencies were to help WUW reach their goal.
“It’s really a 180 attitude,” Green said. “Our employees, even some of the least paid individuals, saw a need and they were willing to give to help out and I think that speaks well for the agencies that United Way partners with.”
Hill said this is the 14th year WUW has received the extra grant money from Wiregrass Foundation and he was ecstatic to be able to give for these highly needed projects.
Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.