Wiregrass United Way opens volunteer opportunity for upcoming campaign

Wiregrass United Way is on the hunt for 50 area volunteers across the six-county region to become loaned executives for an upcoming campaign.

A loaned executive will undergo one day of required training in July where they will be equipped with the skills and information needed to speak with local businesses about donations.

“It’s a great way to give back to the community,” Angie Sullivan, a former loaned executive and this year’s Coffee County campaign chair said. “You really get to see how far United Way reaches and how many lives they touch.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

WUW will be looking for about 50 volunteers for this campaign which will last from August until November. Sullivan said volunteers will be assigned between three and five businesses close to them where they will help plan and carry out the campaign.

“It only requires about one hour a week of your time; it’s not a huge time commitment,” Sullivan said. “You just have to be available for your businesses whenever they can meet.”

WUW CEO Walter Hill said this is a great way for volunteers to learn so much about the community they live in while make connections and helping WUW to have a successful campaign.