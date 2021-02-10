Wiregrass United Way partners 'elated' by fundraising accomplishments

Wiregrass United Way (WUW) has become a backbone for many local partner agencies through the funding received from them each year. Many nonprofit organizations are struggling while trying to keep up with larger and more strenuous caseloads brought on by the pandemic, but some local agencies have renewed hope for this year after WUW announced it had met its fundraising goal for 2020.

“This has been a challenging year for many organizations,” said Jessica Moore, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Ozark. “We knew that it was going to be a struggle for WUW to reach their goal. We even gave a donation and pushed advertising for their fundraisers because, really, they keep our doors open.”

Many local nonprofit organizations will receive various amounts of funding from WUW’s total of over $3 million. A lot of the organizations rely on these funds to keep services at little to no costs for participants and even for capital improvements that would otherwise be overlooked.

“An extra $400,000 is beyond amazing for these improvements,” said Pam Miles, Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention executive director. “We are able to maintain our buildings and create a great environment for families using our services. It also allows us to keep our technology up to date, which throughout COVID has been extremely needed.”