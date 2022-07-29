Wiregrass United Way uses pacesetter kickoff to package meals for food bank

This year's Wiregrass United Way campaign will kick off the fundraising season with a Pacesetter service project by packaging 30,000 meals to be distributed to those in need.

Meals will be packaged on Tuesday at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center in Dothan. Volunteers from throughout the six-county region will gather at 8:30 a.m.

Along with hearing from this year’s leadership team, viewing the new campaign video, and announcing the campaign goal, Wiregrass Foundation President Troy Fountain will announce a challenge to the local United Way, according to a United Way news release. The service project will begin after the announcement.

A grant from the Alabama Power Company is allowing the service project of 30,000 meals. These meals will be distributed locally by the Wiregrass Area Food Bank. There will be 16 workstations led by table captains Andy Hoekenga, Branham Hanchey, Caleb Long, David Duke, Hunter Skipper, Jessica Moore, Joseph Brackins, Katherine Mele, Kristen Miller, Lawrence Johnson, Linda Cunningham, Mike Brown, Mike Johnson, Tammie Potter, Valerie Hall, and Walt Ellis.

Each year, a number of area businesses agree to conduct their campaign for the Wiregrass United Way between early August and mid September. These businesses make up the Pacesetter campaign. Approximately 100 area businesses and organizations are expected to participate as Pacesetters and getting a jump-start on the annual United Way campaign. It is not too late for other companies to register to be a Pacesetter, according to the Wiregrass United Way.

Pacesetters enable the Wiregrass United Way to stretch the campaign another month but to do so on the front end. The United Way’s goal is to complete all employee campaigns by the end of October to avoid raising money during the holidays. In addition, by having a Pacesetter campaign there is already a significant amount of money raised when the official campaign kickoff is held on Sept. 22.

This year’s campaign is focusing on the slogan, “For the Wiregrass.” During the campaign, the Wiregrass United Way will focus issues they are working for in the region. These include meeting basic needs of food and affordable housing, helping youth succeed in life, providing services to those with special needs, strengthening families, and breaking the cycle of child abuse.

There will be more than one thousand volunteers active with the Wiregrass United Way during the year. A volunteer Board of Trustees leads the local organization. Hope Johnson, president and CEO of Friend Bank, is this year’s board chair. Trent Dillard of Alabama Power Company is serving as the overall campaign chair.

In addition, each county has a leadership team consisting of a county board chair and county campaign chair. Serving in those roles for 2022 are: Barbour County - Sallie Garrison, board chair, and Erin Wingate, campaign chair; Coffee County - Toni Kaminski, board chair, and Lee Milliner, campaign chair; Dale County - Brandon Benefield, board chair, and Leah Harlow, campaign chair; Geneva County - Ron Snell, board chair, and Jason Thrash, campaign chair; Henry County - Heather Shippey, board chair, and Sara McKee, campaign chair; and Houston County - Vincent Vincent, board chair, and Chris Etheredge, campaign chair.

The Wiregrass United Way has served the Wiregrass area since 1938, currently funding 37 member agencies serving Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties. Funds raised by Wiregrass United Way are utilized locally in the six-county area. A committee of local volunteers determines how the funds are distributed among the member agencies. For more information, call 334-792-9661 or visit the website at www.wuw.org.