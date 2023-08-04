Before the Wiregrass Honor Flight takes to the skies later this year, event organizers will honor Wiregrass veterans in a big way next month.

"For the people that either can't or don't want to go to D.C. to see the real thing, we're bringing a replica to them," Travis Parker, with Wiregrass Honor Flight, said. "Like the old saying about Mohammed and the mountain, 'If the mountain will not come to Mohammed, then Mohammed must go to the mountain.'"

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War ending, the largest traveling Vietnam Wall replica will be on display at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds from Sep. 7-11 for the public to view.

On the day prior, law enforcement and military personnel, along with members of the public, will take part in a 100-mile escort, bringing the wall from Montgomery to Dothan. Parker is still looking for people to participate.

"We're encouraging people with motorcycles, military vehicles, convertibles, or cool trucks to join in on the escort," Parker said.

Once the wall arrives, local high school bands and the fire department will welcome the convoy with a water salute ceremony before setting up the wall the following morning.

Aside from the wall, a wide range of historical exhibits including A-frame displays with information about different wars, George Washington's War tent, a Civil War Surgeon's tent, a Vietnam War tent, and various vehicles from the Friends of Aviation, Fort Novosel, the Pike County Museum, and the National Guard will be put on view in the event.

Parker said one of the goals for this event is to provide a mini history lesson to those who weren't around during the war.

"I'm trying to do something besides just having a physical wall to come up and look at," Parker said. "People can walk down, look at the wall, and then check out the other displays to learn more history."

Since education is at the forefront, Friday, Sept. 8, will be a school day to allow educators to bring their classrooms to the fairgrounds and view the displays.

Several other activities will also be going on throughout the event. On Thursday, Sept. 7, an opening ceremony followed by a USO show and the Wiregrass' first-ever low-noise fireworks show will be taking place.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, a Ruck March will be held, in which participants will carry a ruck bag from the Ross Clark Circle to the wall. From there, a truck full of items for veterans will be delivered to the V.A. home in Alexander City to help not only locally, but around the state as well.

"It's going to be a reverse escort," Parker said. "We'll start here and pick up stuff, and then we'll stop in Troy and Montgomery before getting to Alex City."

To end the event, a 9/11 ceremony will honor first responders.

Parker looked to put on this event years ago before the COVID-19 pandemic hindered his plans in 2020. Originally it was going to take place in Enterprise. However, Parker believes the fairgrounds is the best place for it.

"Things just started growing, and we were able to move it to a venue more suitable for an event like this," Parker said.

All proceeds from this event will benefit the Wiregrass Honor Flight, scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 11. The flight brings Vietnam-era veterans to Washington D.C. free of charge to see memorials built in their honor.

Each veteran has a chaperone who will accompany them on the trip. The chaperone must pay a $700 fee to go on the flight.

To offset the cost of the trip, organizers are offering various sponsorship opportunities and are holding several fundraisers during the event in September.

"You can sponsor something by where the wall will be, the shows at the amphitheater, and public facilities on the fairgrounds," Parker said. "You can also donate straight to the honor flight or sponsor a veteran. We need people to step up and help us if they can."

Parker hopes the honor flight becomes an annual tradition once this year is complete.

"This will hopefully be going on for several years," Parker said. "Following this first fight, we hope to do about three to four flights a year."

For more information about the Wiregrass Honor Flight, contact Travis Parker at 334-494-7846 or visit www.wiregrasshonorflight.com.