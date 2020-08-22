Wiregrass voters head to polls Tuesday

Wiregrass municipal elections highlighted by mayoral races in four of the area’s largest cities — Ozark, Enterprise, Geneva and Abbeville — await voters who will cast ballots on Tuesday.
Although most cities and towns statewide are holding elections, Headland, Newville and Napier Field are among a handful of communities that have no elections since no one qualified to oppose the incumbents. Also, Dothan holds its election in odd-numbered years and the next local election is set for August 2021.
With polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, election and area emergency management officials will continue to monitor the possible impact on voting from two tropical storms heading toward the Gulf of Mexico that could bring storms or heavy rains to south Alabama either late Monday or Tuesday.
This summer’s political season, unlike previous ones not impacted by COVID-19 health safety measures of social distancing and faces masks, has forced most candidates to bypass traditional campaigns tactics and use other options to reach constiutents, including social media campaigns.
However, in Hartford, where there are races for the mayor’s seat and four of the city’s five city council districts, the town’s election became overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic following a July 23 chamber of commerce meeting where candidates were given a chance to speak. The gathering led to candidates, current council members and others being exposed to and fighting COVID-19.
District 5 council member Eria Sorrells, who once served as the town’s mayor, died Aug. 15 after being hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. Sorrells was not seeking re-election, and candidate Ron Adams is running unopposed for the seat.
No other COVID-related incidents have been reported in the Wiregrass during the campaign period.
In Ozark, the county seat for Dale County and a gateway to Fort Rucker, incumbent Mayor Bob Bunting faces three opponents – Mark Blankenship, Chaddwick Crews, and Dion Robinson – for the city’s top elected office.
Other Ozark council races on the ballot include: Place 1 -- incumbent Frank Garret, Leah Harlow and Rachel Hauser; Place 4 -- incumbent Brenda Simechak and Steve Price; and Place 5 -- incumbent Stanley Enfinger and Frankey Peterman.
In Enterprise, Coffee County’s largest municipality, incumbent Mayor Bill Cooper will face Bill Baker, Lister Reeves, and Perry Vickers, who is the incumbent District 3 council member and council president.
City council contests include: District 1 -- incumbent Sonya Rich, Reiders White Jr., and Jerrold Whitehurst; District 2 -- incumbent Eugene Goolsby and LaQuilla Stoudmire; and District 3 -- Danny Bradley, James Brown, Les Hogan, and Greg Padgett will battle for the position being vacated by Vickers.
The county seat and largest city in Geneva County, the City of Geneva’s election features a full roster of candidates with current District 5 council member Richard Bixby running unopposed.
Mayor Frankie Lindsey is not seeking another term, and current District 3 council member John Hughes is running for mayor against Greg Adams and David Hayes.
In other council races: District 1 incumbent Rufus Lee faces Charlie Harris; District 2 incumbent Freddy McCoy is being challenged by Tashara Martinestz; District 3 has Charles W. Fleming Jr. and Kimberly Wesley Gillespie running for the position; District 4 incumbent Ryan Tidwell has two challengers, Jason Gerstner and Raymond Terry; in District 6, Joe Buchinsky, Hobie L. Dixon, and Mike Fountain hope to fill the seat currently held by Junior Mixon; and in District 7, Mike Bryan, Daniel L. Coleman, and Todd Mote are running for the seat now held by Brad Weeks.
In Henry County’s biggest city, Abbeville incumbent Mayor Billy Helms is being challenged for the city’s top position by Jim Giganti, Greg Grimsley, and Jimmy Money.
Additionally, all five city council positons are on the ballot, including: District 1 -- incumbent Terry Allums and Dexter Glanton; District 2 -- incumbent Brendt Murphy and Lakilya Porter Carter; District 3 -- incumbent Dorothy Baker and Eddie Jones; District 4 -- incumbent Rena Cosby and Vince Feggins; and District 5 -- Jimmy Davis Jr., Chris Pensinger, and Betty Edge Yoder will battle for the position being vacated by Harold Robison Jr.
The following information is a summary of several area elections provided by local officials – the list does not include all municipalities, and residents should contact their town or city clerk for specific information. Please note, in some communities voters may cast abbreviated ballots because either the incumbent is unopposed or a position had only one or no candidate qualify for the position.
Barbour County:
Eufaula – the mayor and five council positions are on the ballot.
Coffee County:
New Brockton – one council position is on the ballot.
Elba – three candidates are vying to be mayor.
Dale County:
Ariton – five at-large council seats are on the ballot.
Daleville – the mayor and five at-large council seats will be selected.
Level Plains – the mayor and five council positions will be elected.
Midland City – the mayor’s position and three council seats are on the ballot.
Newton – voters will elect a mayor and five council positions.
Pinckard – the mayor and 3 council places will be selected.
Geneva County:
Malvern – the mayor’s office and one council seat are on the ballot.
Samson – one at-large council seat will be decided.
Slocomb – four at-large council seats have opposition.
Houston County:
Ashford – the mayor and four council seats are on the ballot.
Columbia – the lone race on the ballot is for mayor.
Cottonwood – the ballot includes the mayor’s race and two council seats.
Cowarts – one council position will be elected.
Kinsey – the mayor and several council contests will be decided.
Rehobeth – the election for mayor is the only office on the ballot.
Taylor – two council seats will be filled.
