Adora Edwards (right) with The Blushing Bride talks to people visiting the Wiregrass Wedding Expo at the Dothan Civic Center on Sunday afternoon.

The expo is presented by the Dothan Eagle and gives people the opportunity to meet with wedding vendors, sample great food, and see a show featuring the latest fashions from Andrews Bridal Shoppe, Formally Yours, Men's Wearhouse, Ronnie's Clothing & Shoes, and The Blushing Bride.