Wiregrass Wrestling Alliance holding fundraiser for girl with leukemia

Wiregrass Wrestling Alliance will hold a fundraiser for a 10-year-old Pansey girl with leukemia on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Clarion Inn & Suites, 2195 Ross Clark Circle.

Proceeds from the all-day event will benefit Madison Ingram, daughter of Casey and John Ingram. Ringside tickets are $15 and general admission tickets are $10. Children age 5 and under get in for free.

For more information on the event and Madison’s fight against leukemia, see postings on Wiregrass Wrestling Alliance’s Facebook page.