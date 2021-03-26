 Skip to main content
Wiregrass Youth Art Month winners
HIGHLANDS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Mrs. Kravulski entered several students' art work from Highlands Elementary into the Wiregrass Museum of Art's Youth Art Month Contest.

Here are the winners:

Mary Marks, Katalina Walden, Eliza Donop (not pictured), Elliot Kravulski, Harper Bergeron, Emmalyn Sutton, Marley Norton, Megan Gray, Colton Register, Lilly Mathis, Abby Blevins, and Julian Gallegos.

