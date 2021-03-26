Wiregrass Youth Art Month winners

Mrs. Kravulski entered several students' art work from Highlands Elementary into the Wiregrass Museum of Art's Youth Art Month Contest.
Here are the winners:
Mary Marks, Katalina Walden, Eliza Donop (not pictured), Elliot Kravulski, Harper Bergeron, Emmalyn Sutton, Marley Norton, Megan Gray, Colton Register, Lilly Mathis, Abby Blevins, and Julian Gallegos.
