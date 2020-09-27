With only days left to respond to 2020 Census, officials underline goal of participation

Census workers, who have been trained to wear PPE and practice social distancing, have been authorized to go door-to-door in Alabama for the last few weeks to enumerate citizens who have not already self-responded to the census.

Boswell assures citizens that census-takers will only ask basic information about people living in the household, like name and birth dates. They will not ask about Social Security numbers or financial information.

“We still have time to pull the numbers up if people will get enthusiastic and realize what’s at stake,” Boswell said. “It’s nothing new.”

The census started in the U.S. in 1790 and has occurred every 10 years since. Before that, in other kingdoms and jurisdictions around the world, country leaders have had different ways of counting their populations for over a thousand years.

“The participation rate means a great deal to all,” Boswell said. “It’s nothing more than getting our fair portion of our federal tax dollars back to our state that we pay out of our paychecks.”