With only one month left in fiscal year, Dothan's sales tax collection surplus exceeds $7 million

With only one month left in the city of Dothan’s fiscal year, sales and use tax revenues have exceeded both last year’s figures to-date and budget projections.

In August, the city collected $6,160,159, which reflects July sales. August’s collections were $772,468 higher than what city officials budgeted for the month, which continues to pad the city’s surplus revenue, now at $7.1 million.

The amount was $154,810 more than was collected in August 2019, sending collections about $100,000 higher than what was collected in the first 11 months of the previous fiscal year.

Strong sales tax figures is good news for the city’s government, which was not heavily affected by business shutdowns in April and May due to the coronavirus. The city did experience lower-than-expected revenue in May, but quickly overcame the shortcoming with a $2 million surplus in July.

The city’s marginal growth in sales tax collections compared to last year is evidence that the Dothan’s local economy continues to grow, even during a pandemic.

Machines and manufacturing taxes are up 23.4% for the fiscal year compared to this time last year; farm and agriculture tax is up 6.1%; and automotive sales tax is up 3.8%.