WMA presents 'Chasin’ Butterflies' film with Butch Anthony book signing Friday

The Wiregrass Museum of Art (WMA) will present a free film screening of Chasin’ Butterflies: The Art of Being Butch Anthony, a short film and recently awarded winner in the “Best Short” category at The Savannah College of Art and Design Savannah Film Festival.

The film was also selected for the 20th Annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, for its Northwest premiere in Montana next month.

The film, directed by Joshua Harding, Adam Hobbs, and Matt Klug, will be presented this Friday at 5:30 p.m. in the museum’s Great Hall.

Butch Anthony, a Seale, Alabama native, has garnered nationwide acclaim with his recognizable “intertwangleism” style of art, and will be present to sign copies of his Museum of Wonder catalog, which can be purchased at WMA.

Chasin’ Butterflies explores Anthony’s life and work as a self-taught contemporary artist living and working in rural Alabama, although he can’t be easily categorized any more than his art can. In this layered portrait, viewers will meet the man behind the Drive-Thru Museum, trophy-covered Cadillac, and pontoon pirate ship.

“Many of WMA’s visitors and members are likely already familiar with Butch Anthony, from his large-scale exhibition at the museum in 2017, appearances at Yard Party for Art and other workshops and programs, and proximity to his home and art sites in Seale,” said Dana-Marie Lemmer, WMA’s executive director and curator. “This film screening presents an opportunity for our local audience to get to see his work and life from a closer perspective, and to meet the artist at a unique event in downtown Dothan.”

No registration is required for this event, and the film content is appropriate for all ages - the film’s run time is just over 19 minutes. WMA will provide complimentary popcorn, and the event will have a cash bar, with proceeds supporting the museum’s annual arts programming.

For more information about the event, or about WMA’s programs, call 334-794-3871. WMA's galleries are open to the public every Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. General admission is always free.