Woman accused of stealing hedge trimmers, pressure washer from Dothan Lowes

Dothan police arrested a woman for stealing hedge trimmers, a pressure washer, and trash bags from Lowes.

Christy Rietta Washington, 40, of Donalsonville, Georgia, is being charged with two counts of third-degree theft of property.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Washington was seen entering and leaving the stores on surveillance cameras on two separate occasions.

“On Oct. 30, Ms. Washington went into Northside Lowes and got a carpet cleaner and pressure washer and put it into a shopping cart. She gave the shopping cart to an unidentified suspect in the store. She went to her vehicle, pulled up to the entrance and picked up the other suspect and the items,” Owens said.

Owens said the suspect left the store without paying for the items, which were valued at $538.

On Dec. 7, Washington and another unidentified suspect went into another Dothan Lowes at the corner of Highway 52 East. She put a hedge trimmer, magazines, trash bags, and other miscellaneous items in a shopping cart and once again left without paying for items valued at $743.