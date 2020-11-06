 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman accused of using stolen card to buy clothes, shoes at Walmart stores
0 comments

Woman accused of using stolen card to buy clothes, shoes at Walmart stores

{{featured_button_text}}

A Hartford woman was arrested for allegedly taking a credit card to buy shoes and clothes at two Dothan Walmart locations.

Regina Denise McCall, 30, is being charged with three counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

“She obtained the victim’s credit card and came to Dothan and bought clothes while knowing the card did not belong to her,” Dothan Police Sgt. David Saxon said. “The victim was able to see where the transactions were taking place on the bank account.”

Saxon said McCall committed the crimes on Oct. 29 in the 3300 block of South Oates Street and the 4300 block of Montgomery Highway, which align with the address of both Dothan Walmart supercenters.

McCall’s bond was set at $15,000 for three charges.

Regina Denise McCall

Regina Denise McCall, 30, of Hartford

 Sable Riley
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert