Woman arrested after attacking Flowers ER nurse

Terra Breonna McBroom, 34, of Slocomb was arrested Sunday and is being charged with second-degree assault for assaulting a medical professional.

“Miss McBroom was in the Flowers Hospital ER receiving treatment. While she was there, she damaged a door to the ER, was in the process of being banned, and shoved nurses in the presence of two officers,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “A nurse received minor injuries from hitting a wall.”