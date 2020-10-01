 Skip to main content
Woman arrested after attacking Flowers ER nurse
Woman arrested after attacking Flowers ER nurse

Terra Breonna McBroom

Terra Breonna McBroom, 34, of Slocomb

 Dothan Police Department

A Slocomb woman was arrested at Flowers Hospital after she allegedly assaulted a Flowers Hospital nurse in the emergency room.

Terra Breonna McBroom, 34, of Slocomb was arrested Sunday and is being charged with second-degree assault for assaulting a medical professional.

“Miss McBroom was in the Flowers Hospital ER receiving treatment. While she was there, she damaged a door to the ER, was in the process of being banned, and shoved nurses in the presence of two officers,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “A nurse received minor injuries from hitting a wall.”

McBroom was released from the Dothan City Jail on a $2,500 bond.

