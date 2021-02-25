 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman arrested after car chase through downtown Dothan
0 comments

Woman arrested after car chase through downtown Dothan

{{featured_button_text}}
dot generic police light background generic.JPG
Metro Creative Graphics

A woman was arrested after leading Houston County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a car chase from the animal shelter through downtown Dothan.

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said deputies responded to a disturbance at the Dothan Animal Shelter on Jerry Drive.

“They went to talk to her and she sort of went off and jumped in her vehicle,” Valenza said. “She wouldn’t stop.”

Deputies followed the woman driving a red car through downtown, where she ran a red light and hit a deputy’s vehicle and continued driving until she was finally stopped by deputies across the street from Hobo Pantry on North Oates Street.

The unidentified woman was arrested at the scene.

Valenza said he expects she will be facing several charges.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Racial inequity in vaccine distribution

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert