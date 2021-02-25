Woman arrested after car chase through downtown Dothan

A woman was arrested after leading Houston County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a car chase from the animal shelter through downtown Dothan.

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said deputies responded to a disturbance at the Dothan Animal Shelter on Jerry Drive.

“They went to talk to her and she sort of went off and jumped in her vehicle,” Valenza said. “She wouldn’t stop.”

Deputies followed the woman driving a red car through downtown, where she ran a red light and hit a deputy’s vehicle and continued driving until she was finally stopped by deputies across the street from Hobo Pantry on North Oates Street.

The unidentified woman was arrested at the scene.

Valenza said he expects she will be facing several charges.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.