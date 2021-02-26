 Skip to main content
Woman arrested after chase being held without bond
A woman who Houston County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested after a car chase from Dothan Animal Shelter to downtown is being held without bond, according to arrest records.

Lashay Reva Benoit, 32, is being charged with second-degree assault and third-degree escape.

On Thursday, Sheriff Donald Valenza said Benoit was confronted by officers at the animal shelter responding to a disturbance call. When officers approached her, she jumped in her car and led deputies on a chase through downtown.

More deputies were called to assist to help stop Benoit. At one point while driving through an intersection downtown, Benoit ran a red light and struck a deputy’s vehicle, and then continued driving until she was finally forced to stop across the street from Hobo Pantry at the intersection of North Oates and Powell streets. Officers arrested her and transported her to the Houston County Jail.

Lashay Reva Benoit

Lashay Reva Benoit, 32

 Sable Riley

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

